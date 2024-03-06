Belmont Bruins and Valparaiso Beacons square off in MVC Tournament

Valparaiso Beacons (7-24, 3-17 MVC) vs. Belmont Bruins (19-12, 12-8 MVC) St. Louis; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont…

Valparaiso Beacons (7-24, 3-17 MVC) vs. Belmont Bruins (19-12, 12-8 MVC)

St. Louis; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont plays in the MVC Tournament against Valparaiso.

The Bruins have gone 12-8 against MVC opponents, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Belmont is third in the MVC scoring 78.1 points while shooting 47.7% from the field.

The Beacons are 3-17 against MVC teams. Valparaiso gives up 75.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.4 points per game.

Belmont averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Valparaiso allows. Valparaiso’s 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Belmont has given up to its opponents (45.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Tyson averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 47.9% from beyond the arc. Ja’Kobi Gillespie is averaging 17.5 points, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Stafford is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Beacons. Cooper Schwieger is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Beacons: 1-9, averaging 67.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

