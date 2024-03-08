Beekman, Virginia Cavaliers square off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (14-16, 7-12 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (21-9, 12-7 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (14-16, 7-12 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (21-9, 12-7 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Reece Beekman and Virginia host Miles Kelly and Georgia Tech in ACC action.

The Cavaliers are 14-2 in home games. Virginia is 5-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Yellow Jackets are 7-12 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech has a 2-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Virginia’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech scores 12.0 more points per game (71.2) than Virginia allows (59.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Beekman is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 13.4 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Naithan George is averaging 9.4 points and 4.6 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Kelly is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 58.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 39.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.