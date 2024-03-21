Baylor Bears take on Colgate Raiders in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Colgate Raiders (25-9, 19-2 Patriot League) vs. Baylor Bears (23-10, 12-8 Big 12) Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 12:40 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Colgate Raiders (25-9, 19-2 Patriot League) vs. Baylor Bears (23-10, 12-8 Big 12)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 12:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -14; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Baylor plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Colgate.

The Bears’ record in Big 12 play is 12-8, and their record is 11-2 in non-conference games. Baylor scores 80.5 points while outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Raiders are 19-2 against Patriot League teams. Colgate is second in the Patriot League scoring 71.5 points per game and is shooting 47.0%.

Baylor scores 80.5 points, 17.3 more per game than the 63.2 Colgate gives up. Colgate averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.9 per game Baylor gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobe Walter is scoring 14.2 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Bears. Jalen Bridges is averaging 14.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Braeden Smith is averaging 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Raiders. Chandler Baker is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Raiders: 9-1, averaging 71.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.