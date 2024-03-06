Battle leads Arkansas against LSU

LSU Tigers (16-13, 8-8 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (14-15, 5-11 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

LSU Tigers (16-13, 8-8 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (14-15, 5-11 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -3.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts LSU after Khalif Battle scored 34 points in Arkansas’ 111-102 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Razorbacks are 10-6 in home games. Arkansas has a 6-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers are 8-8 in conference games. LSU is eighth in the SEC with 35.9 rebounds per game led by Jordan Wright averaging 5.1.

Arkansas scores 76.8 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 74.0 LSU gives up. LSU averages 76.4 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 79.1 Arkansas gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tramon Mark is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Razorbacks. Battle is averaging 17.0 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Wright is averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Tigers. Tyrell Ward is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 78.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

