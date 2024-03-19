Battle and Ohio State defeat Cornell 88-83 in NIT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jamison Battle scored 17 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer from the corner with 41 seconds left,…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jamison Battle scored 17 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer from the corner with 41 seconds left, and Ohio State knocked off Cornell 88-83 on Tuesday night in the NIT.

Battle also added eight rebounds and five assists for the Buckeyes (21-13). Roddy Gayle Jr. added 17 points while going 6 of 14 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Felix Okpara had 16 points and shot 7 of 13 from the field and 2 for 7 from the line.

Isaiah Gray finished with 19 points, four assists and two steals for the Big Red (22-8). Guy Ragland Jr. added 17 points and nine rebounds for Cornell. Nazir Williams also had 14 points and four assists.

Ohio State went into halftime ahead of Cornell 44-38. Gayle put up 10 points in the half. Okpara scored a team-high eight points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.