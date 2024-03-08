Batcho leads Louisiana Tech against Middle Tennessee after 20-point showing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (13-17, 7-8 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (21-9, 11-4 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech plays Middle Tennessee after Daniel Batcho scored 20 points in Louisiana Tech’s 72-66 loss to the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Bulldogs have gone 13-2 at home. Louisiana Tech is the leader in the CUSA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.2 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

The Blue Raiders are 7-8 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee is 8-12 against opponents over .500.

Louisiana Tech averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Middle Tennessee gives up. Middle Tennessee averages 65.8 points per game, 1.6 more than the 64.2 Louisiana Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Crawford is shooting 49.4% and averaging 16.4 points for the Bulldogs. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jestin Porter is averaging 13.9 points for the Blue Raiders. Jared Jones is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

