Basham scores 33 as Northern Arizona downs Idaho State 92-88 in 2OT

The Associated Press

March 1, 2024, 12:17 AM

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Jayden Jackson scored five straight points in the final minutes of the second overtime period to put Northern Arizona in front for good and secure a 92-88 win over Idaho State on Thursday night.

Carson Basham scored 33 points and added 13 rebounds for the Lumberjacks (14-16, 7-9 Big Sky Conference). Trenton McLaughlin scored 20 points and added three steals. Jackson was 5 of 12 shooting and 5 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Bengals (12-17, 7-9) were led by Miguel Tomley, who recorded 24 points. Maleek Arington added 23 points and six steals for Idaho State. Kiree Huie also had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Both teams next play Saturday. Northern Arizona visits Weber State and Idaho State plays Northern Colorado at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

