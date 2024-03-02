Basham leads Northern Arizona against Weber State

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (14-16, 7-9 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (19-10, 10-6 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -13; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits the Weber State Wildcats after Carson Basham scored 33 points in Northern Arizona’s 92-88 overtime win against the Idaho State Bengals.

The Wildcats are 11-2 in home games. Weber State ranks eighth in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 32.0 rebounds. Dillon Jones leads the Wildcats with 9.8 boards.

The Lumberjacks have gone 7-9 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona is 8-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

Weber State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Northern Arizona allows. Northern Arizona averages 69.1 points per game, 2.3 more than the 66.8 Weber State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 20.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and two steals for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Weber State.

Trenton McLaughlin is shooting 40.3% and averaging 16.7 points for the Lumberjacks. Diego Campisano is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

