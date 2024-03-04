Ball State hosts Kent State following Santiago’s 21-point game

Kent State Golden Flashes (15-14, 8-8 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (14-15, 6-10 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Kent State Golden Flashes (15-14, 8-8 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (14-15, 6-10 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State faces the Ball State Cardinals after Giovanni Santiago scored 21 points in Kent State’s 79-73 overtime victory over the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Cardinals are 8-7 on their home court. Ball State is eighth in the MAC with 12.5 assists per game led by Jalin Anderson averaging 4.5.

The Golden Flashes are 8-8 in MAC play. Kent State has an 8-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Ball State is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Kent State allows to opponents. Kent State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Ball State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Basheer Jihad is averaging 18.8 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Cardinals. Anderson is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

