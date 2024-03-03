Balanc scores 26, Quinnipiac downs Siena 71-57

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Matt Balanc scored 26 points as Quinnipiac beat Siena 71-57 on Sunday. Balanc was 10 of…

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Matt Balanc scored 26 points as Quinnipiac beat Siena 71-57 on Sunday.

Balanc was 10 of 17 shooting (4 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Bobcats (21-8, 13-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Amarri Tice scored 19 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Paul Otieno shot 4 of 6 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding five rebounds and three steals.

Kyle Winters led the Saints (4-25, 3-15) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Mason Courtney added 15 points and eight rebounds for Siena. Giovanni Emejuru also recorded 12 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

