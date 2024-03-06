Balanc leads Quinnipiac against Marist after 26-point game

Marist Red Foxes (16-11, 11-7 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (21-8, 13-5 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Marist Red Foxes (16-11, 11-7 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (21-8, 13-5 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac faces Marist after Matt Balanc scored 26 points in Quinnipiac’s 71-57 win over the Siena Saints.

The Bobcats are 12-3 in home games. Quinnipiac leads the MAAC with 78.2 points and is shooting 44.8%.

The Red Foxes are 11-7 in conference games. Marist averages 64.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

Quinnipiac makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Marist has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Marist averages 64.9 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 72.6 Quinnipiac gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Balanc is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bobcats. Rihards Vavers is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Josh Pascarelli averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Max Allen is shooting 48.9% and averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Red Foxes: 7-3, averaging 66.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

