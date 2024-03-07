Balanc and Quinnipiac host Marist

Marist Red Foxes (16-11, 11-7 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (21-8, 13-5 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Marist Red Foxes (16-11, 11-7 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (21-8, 13-5 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -4; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac faces Marist after Matt Balanc scored 26 points in Quinnipiac’s 71-57 victory against the Siena Saints.

The Bobcats are 12-3 in home games. Quinnipiac is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Red Foxes have gone 11-7 against MAAC opponents. Marist is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Quinnipiac averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Marist gives up. Marist has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Quinnipiac have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savion Lewis is averaging 8.1 points and 7.3 assists for the Bobcats. Balanc is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

Josh Pascarelli is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, while averaging 10.8 points. Max Allen is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Red Foxes: 7-3, averaging 66.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.