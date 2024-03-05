Bailey leads Davidson against Loyola Chicago after 22-point showing

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (21-8, 13-3 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (15-14, 5-11 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (21-8, 13-3 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (15-14, 5-11 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hosts the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Reed Bailey scored 22 points in Davidson’s 69-67 loss to the UMass Minutemen.

The Wildcats are 9-6 on their home court. Davidson has a 3-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Ramblers are 13-3 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago leads the A-10 with 17.1 assists. Braden Norris paces the Ramblers with 5.1.

Davidson makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Loyola Chicago has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Loyola Chicago has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of Davidson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Huffman is averaging 12.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Wildcats. Bailey is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Des Watson is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Ramblers. Norris is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

