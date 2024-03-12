Ayo-Faleye’s 19 help Vermont knock off New Hampshire 66-59 in America East Conference tourney semis

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ileri Ayo-Faleye had 19 points in top-seeded Vermont’s 66-59 victory over fourth-seeded New Hampshire on Tuesday…

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ileri Ayo-Faleye had 19 points in top-seeded Vermont’s 66-59 victory over fourth-seeded New Hampshire on Tuesday night in the America East Conference Tournament semifinals.

The Catamounts host the championship game on Saturday morning, facing second-seeded UMass Lowell.

Ayo-Faleye had eight rebounds for the Catamounts (27-6). Nick Fiorillo scored 13 points while going 4 of 9 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and added five rebounds. Shamir Bogues shot 4 of 13 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points. The Catamounts picked up their seventh straight victory.

Jaxson Baker led the way for the Wildcats (16-15) with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Ahmad Robinson added 16 points, eight assists and two steals for New Hampshire. Clarence O. Daniels II also had 14 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

