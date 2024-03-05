Austin Peay meets North Florida in ASUN Tournament

North Florida Ospreys (16-15, 9-7 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (17-14, 10-6 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

North Florida Ospreys (16-15, 9-7 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (17-14, 10-6 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Governors -3.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: The Austin Peay Governors and North Florida Ospreys square off in the ASUN Tournament.

The Governors’ record in ASUN games is 10-6, and their record is 7-8 against non-conference opponents. Austin Peay averages 73.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Ospreys are 9-7 against ASUN opponents.

Austin Peay is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 45.8% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida averages 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.4 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Austin Peay allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Monta Black is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, while averaging 12.5 points. Dezi Jones is shooting 47.6% and averaging 19.4 points over the past 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Ospreys: 4-6, averaging 76.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.