Austin Peay defeats Bellarmine 90-87 in OT

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Isaac Haney hit four straight free throws in the final 23 seconds of overtime and Austin Peay held off an upset bid from Bellarmine with a 90-87 victory on Friday night.

The Governors went 10-for-10 to score its final 10 points from the free throw line in overtime. They did not score after Dez White’s layup with 3:27 left in regulation until Sai Witt stepped to the line with a chance to win the game with two seconds left, but he missed his first attempt and sent the game to overtime by hitting the second with the game tied at 78-78. DeMarcus Sharp scored a layup a minute into the extra period.

Witt scored 25 points and added 11 rebounds for the Austin Peay (17-14, 10-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). White scored 23 points while shooting 7 for 11 (6 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Dezi Jones was 5 of 13 shooting (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Ben Johnson finished with 34 points for the Knights (8-23, 4-12). Bash Wieland added 15 points and nine rebounds for Bellarmine. Peter Suder also put up 15 points.

