Auburn Tigers square off against the South Carolina Gamecocks in SEC Tournament

South Carolina Gamecocks (26-6, 14-5 SEC) vs. Auburn Tigers (24-7, 13-5 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Auburn and No. 15 South Carolina square off in the SEC Tournament.

The Tigers’ record in SEC play is 13-5, and their record is 11-2 against non-conference opponents. Auburn averages 83.5 points and has outscored opponents by 15.0 points per game.

The Gamecocks are 14-5 against SEC teams. South Carolina is fifth in the SEC with 15.5 assists per game led by Ta’Lon Cooper averaging 4.3.

Auburn makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than South Carolina has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). South Carolina has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points above the 38.8% shooting opponents of Auburn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aden Holloway is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 7.8 points. Johni Broome is shooting 51.1% and averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Cooper is averaging 9.9 points and 4.3 assists for the Gamecocks. Collin Murray-Boyles is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 86.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

