Auburn Tigers play the Yale Bulldogs in first round of NCAA Tournament

Yale Bulldogs (22-9, 13-3 Ivy League) vs. Auburn Tigers (27-7, 16-5 SEC) Spokane, Washington; Friday, 4:15 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Yale Bulldogs (22-9, 13-3 Ivy League) vs. Auburn Tigers (27-7, 16-5 SEC)

Spokane, Washington; Friday, 4:15 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -12.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Auburn plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Yale.

The Tigers have gone 16-5 against SEC teams, with an 11-2 record in non-conference play. Auburn averages 17.9 assists per game to lead the SEC, paced by Tre Donaldson with 3.2.

The Bulldogs’ record in Ivy League play is 13-3. Yale is second in the Ivy League with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Danny Wolf averaging 2.1.

Auburn makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Yale has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Yale averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Auburn allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aden Holloway averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Johni Broome is shooting 52.0% and averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games.

Wolf is averaging 14.3 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. August Mahoney is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 85.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.