Army faces Loyola (MD) following Curry’s 21-point outing

Army Black Knights (10-20, 6-11 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (6-24, 4-13 Patriot League)

Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Greyhounds -1.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Army visits the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Ryan Curry scored 21 points in Army’s 73-51 loss to the American Eagles.

The Greyhounds have gone 1-11 at home. Loyola (MD) ranks fifth in the Patriot League with 12.9 assists per game led by Deon Perry averaging 3.0.

The Black Knights are 6-11 against Patriot League opponents. Army gives up 63.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.7 points per game.

Loyola (MD) averages 64.4 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 63.5 Army gives up. Army’s 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points lower than Loyola (MD) has given up to its opponents (46.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Jordan Stiemke is averaging 8.6 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

TJ Small averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Josh Scovens is averaging 12 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 57.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.