Army faces Holy Cross in Patriot League Tournament

Holy Cross Crusaders (9-22, 6-12 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (10-21, 6-12 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Knights -4; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: The Army Black Knights and Holy Cross Crusaders meet in the Patriot League Tournament.

The Black Knights are 6-12 against Patriot League opponents and 4-9 in non-conference play. Army has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Crusaders are 6-12 in Patriot League play. Holy Cross has a 5-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Army is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Holy Cross allows to opponents. Holy Cross averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Army allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Scovens is shooting 40.1% and averaging 11.9 points for the Black Knights. Ryan Curry is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Army.

Joe Nugent is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, while averaging 6.4 points. Caleb Kenney is averaging 13.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.1 blocks over the past 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 58.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

