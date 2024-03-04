Army Black Knights and Holy Cross Crusaders meet in Patriot League Tournament

Holy Cross Crusaders (9-22, 6-12 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (10-21, 6-12 Patriot League) West Point, New York; Tuesday,…

Holy Cross Crusaders (9-22, 6-12 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (10-21, 6-12 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Army Black Knights take on the Holy Cross Crusaders in the Patriot League Tournament.

The Black Knights are 6-12 against Patriot League opponents and 4-9 in non-conference play. Army has a 7-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Crusaders’ record in Patriot League play is 6-12. Holy Cross has a 5-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Army is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Holy Cross allows to opponents. Holy Cross averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Army allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Curry averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Josh Scovens is averaging 11.9 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Army.

Joseph Octave is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Crusaders. Bo Montgomery is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 58.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.