Arkansas visits No. 16 Alabama after Sears’ 33-point performance

Arkansas Razorbacks (15-15, 6-11 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (20-10, 12-5 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Arkansas Razorbacks (15-15, 6-11 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (20-10, 12-5 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -14.5; over/under is 173.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Alabama hosts Arkansas after Mark Sears scored 33 points in Alabama’s 105-87 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Crimson Tide are 13-2 in home games. Alabama averages 90.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game.

The Razorbacks are 6-11 against SEC opponents. Arkansas gives up 79.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

Alabama averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Arkansas allows. Arkansas averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Alabama allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears is averaging 21.1 points, four assists and 1.7 steals for the Crimson Tide. Rylan Griffen is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 93.1 points, 39.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.3 points per game.

Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 81.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

