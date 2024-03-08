Arkansas State Red Wolves take on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in Sun Belt Tournament

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (19-13, 11-8 Sun Belt) vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves (16-15, 11-7 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 3…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (19-13, 11-8 Sun Belt) vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves (16-15, 11-7 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State squares off against Louisiana in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Red Wolves have gone 11-7 against Sun Belt opponents, with a 5-8 record in non-conference play. Arkansas State averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 8-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 11-8 in Sun Belt play. Louisiana ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Joe Charles averaging 3.0.

Arkansas State scores 79.0 points, 7.9 more per game than the 71.1 Louisiana gives up. Louisiana averages 76.3 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 77.6 Arkansas State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Felts is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, while averaging 6.7 points. Taryn Todd is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games.

Kentrell Garnett is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, while averaging 8.9 points. Kobe Julien is averaging 15.6 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 80.6 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.