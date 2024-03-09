Arkansas State Red Wolves square off against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in Sun Belt Tournament

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (19-13, 11-8 Sun Belt) vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves (16-15, 11-7 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 3…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (19-13, 11-8 Sun Belt) vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves (16-15, 11-7 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -2; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State plays in the Sun Belt Tournament against Louisiana.

The Red Wolves’ record in Sun Belt play is 11-7, and their record is 5-8 in non-conference games. Arkansas State is third in the Sun Belt with 14.7 assists per game led by Caleb Fields averaging 5.8.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 11-8 in Sun Belt play. Louisiana is sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 76.3 points per game and is shooting 45.5%.

Arkansas State averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 4.9 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Louisiana allows. Louisiana has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 45.1% shooting opponents of Arkansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Todd is averaging 12.7 points for the Red Wolves. Derrian Ford is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Themus Fulks is averaging 10.5 points and 4.4 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kobe Julien is averaging 15.6 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 80.6 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.