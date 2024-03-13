Arkansas squares off against Vanderbilt in SEC Tournament

Vanderbilt Commodores (9-22, 4-14 SEC) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (15-16, 6-12 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Vanderbilt Commodores (9-22, 4-14 SEC) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (15-16, 6-12 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -6; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas and Vanderbilt play in the SEC Tournament.

The Razorbacks’ record in SEC play is 6-12, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference games. Arkansas averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 7-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Commodores are 4-14 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt has a 4-22 record against teams over .500.

Arkansas is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Vanderbilt allows to opponents. Vanderbilt averages 67.4 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 79.6 Arkansas gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tramon Mark is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Razorbacks. Khalif Battle is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ezra Manjon is averaging 14.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Commodores. Ven-Allen Lubin is averaging 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 81.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Commodores: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

