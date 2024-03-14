Arizona Wildcats and USC Trojans play in Pac-12 Tournament

USC Trojans (15-17, 9-12 Pac-12) vs. Arizona Wildcats (24-7, 15-5 Pac-12) Las Vegas; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

USC Trojans (15-17, 9-12 Pac-12) vs. Arizona Wildcats (24-7, 15-5 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -8.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Arizona and USC square off in the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Wildcats are 15-5 against Pac-12 opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Arizona is the Pac-12 leader with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Oumar Ballo averaging 3.6.

The Trojans are 9-12 against Pac-12 opponents. USC is ninth in the Pac-12 allowing 74.4 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

Arizona scores 89.5 points, 15.1 more per game than the 74.4 USC gives up. USC averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Arizona allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pelle Larsson is averaging 13 points and 3.7 assists for the Wildcats. Caleb Love is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 89.7 points, 42.1 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.