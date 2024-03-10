Arizona State’s Jose Perez leaves basketball program to play overseas

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State guard Jose Perez has left the men’s basketball team to play overseas. Perez did…

Perez did not play in the Sun Devils’ 59-47 loss to UCLA on Saturday night and will not be with the team at the Pac-12 Tournament this week in Las Vegas. Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said after the game the New York native is leaving to take a position overseas.

“There’s a thin line between loyalty and stupidity,” Perez posted on Instagram. “I’m going to be loyal, but I’m not going to be stupid. I’m not going to be so loyal that I betray myself.”

Perez was Arizona State’s second-leading scorer with 13.5 points per game after transferring from West Virginia. The physical 6-foot-5 guard started his college career at Gardner-Webb, spent a season at Marquette and another at Manhattan.

