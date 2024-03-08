Arizona State visits Stefanovic and UCLA

Arizona State Sun Devils (14-16, 8-11 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (14-16, 9-10 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Arizona State Sun Devils (14-16, 8-11 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (14-16, 9-10 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA faces Arizona State after Lazar Stefanovic scored 20 points in UCLA’s 88-65 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Bruins are 8-7 in home games. UCLA is 6-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Sun Devils have gone 8-11 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona State is 8-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

UCLA’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Arizona State allows. Arizona State averages 70.2 points per game, 3.9 more than the 66.3 UCLA allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Andrews is averaging 11.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Bruins. Stefanovic is averaging 14.0 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the last 10 games.

Frankie Collins averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc. Jose Perez is shooting 41.0% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 71.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

