Arington and Idaho State host Montana

Idaho State Bengals (12-18, 7-10 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (20-10, 11-6 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State visits the Montana Grizzlies after Maleek Arington scored 23 points in Idaho State’s 81-79 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Grizzlies are 12-3 in home games. Montana averages 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Bengals are 7-10 in Big Sky play. Idaho State is 3-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Montana averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Idaho State allows. Idaho State has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 44.8% shooting opponents of Montana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aanen Moody is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Dischon Thomas is averaging 14.0 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Montana.

Brayden Parker is averaging 14.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Bengals: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.