Archer scores 21, Radford takes down South Carolina Upstate in Big South Conference Tournament 67-60

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Justin Archer had 21 points in Radford’s 67-60 victory over South Carolina Upstate on Wednesday in the Big South Conference Tournament.

Archer added 14 rebounds for the Highlanders (16-16). Bryan Antoine scored 14 points and added five rebounds. DaQuan Smith shot 4 of 18 from the field, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Spartans (10-20) were led by Jalen Breazeale, who posted 19 points, six assists and two steals. South Carolina Upstate also got 10 points from Ahmir Langlais.

Archer scored 13 points in the first half and Radford went into halftime trailing 32-29. Smith scored nine second-half points and Radford secured the victory after a second half that featured seven lead changes and was tied five times.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

