Appalachian State plays in Sun Belt Tournament against the Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Eagles (9-23, 9-10 Sun Belt) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (26-5, 16-2 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 12:30 p.m.…

Georgia Southern Eagles (9-23, 9-10 Sun Belt) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (26-5, 16-2 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -13.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State plays in the Sun Belt Tournament against Georgia Southern.

The Mountaineers have gone 16-2 against Sun Belt opponents, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Appalachian State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 9-10 against Sun Belt teams. Georgia Southern has a 4-13 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Appalachian State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.8 per game Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Appalachian State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Tate is averaging 9.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Mountaineers. Terence Harcum is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 9-1, averaging 80.5 points, 42.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 79.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.