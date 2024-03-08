Appalachian State meets Georgia Southern in Sun Belt Tournament

Georgia Southern Eagles (9-23, 9-10 Sun Belt) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (26-5, 16-2 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 12:30 p.m.…

Georgia Southern Eagles (9-23, 9-10 Sun Belt) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (26-5, 16-2 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State plays Georgia Southern in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Mountaineers have gone 16-2 against Sun Belt teams, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Appalachian State is fourth in the Sun Belt scoring 78.7 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Eagles are 9-10 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern allows 79.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

Appalachian State is shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 45.4% Georgia Southern allows to opponents. Georgia Southern averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Appalachian State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre’Von Spillers is averaging 13.1 points and nine rebounds for the Mountaineers. Terence Harcum is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 9-1, averaging 80.5 points, 42.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 79.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.