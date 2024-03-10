Appalachian State meets Arkansas State in Sun Belt Tournament

Arkansas State Red Wolves (17-15, 12-7 Sun Belt) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (27-5, 17-2 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Sunday, 6…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (17-15, 12-7 Sun Belt) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (27-5, 17-2 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -5.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State plays in the Sun Belt Tournament against Arkansas State.

The Mountaineers are 17-2 against Sun Belt opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Appalachian State scores 78.9 points while outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game.

The Red Wolves are 12-7 in Sun Belt play.

Appalachian State makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Arkansas State has allowed to its opponents (45.0%). Arkansas State averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Appalachian State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Gregory is shooting 48.8% and averaging 13.3 points for the Mountaineers. Terence Harcum is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 9-1, averaging 80.9 points, 41.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 81.7 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

