Anderson’s 19 points and 19 rebounds lead Northern Iowa over Belmont in MVC Tournament

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tytan Anderson had 19 points and 19 rebounds, and Northern Iowa beat Belmont 67-62 on Friday night in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

Fourth-seeded Northern Iowa (20-13) advances to play top-seeded Indiana State in the semifinals on Saturday.

Anderson also had three steals for the Panthers. Jacob Hutson added 14 points while going 5 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the line while he also had five rebounds. Nate Heise shot 3 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Bruins (19-12, 1-1) were led in scoring by Ja’Kobi Gillespie, who finished with 17 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals. Malik Dia added 14 points and two steals for Belmont. Cade Tyson also had 11 points.

Northern Iowa went into halftime leading Belmont 37-32. Anderson scored 10 points in the half. Heise scored nine second-half points to help seal the win.

