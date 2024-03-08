Anderson leads Ball State against Bowling Green after 23-point game

Ball State Cardinals (15-15, 7-10 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (18-12, 9-8 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Ball State Cardinals (15-15, 7-10 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (18-12, 9-8 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -5.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State plays Bowling Green after Jalin Anderson scored 23 points in Ball State’s 76-69 victory over the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Falcons are 11-4 on their home court. Bowling Green averages 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Cardinals are 7-10 against conference opponents. Ball State is fourth in the MAC giving up 70.7 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

Bowling Green averages 74.0 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 70.7 Ball State gives up. Ball State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Bowling Green gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Thomas averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc. Marcus Hill is averaging 20.4 points over the past 10 games.

Basheer Jihad is averaging 18.8 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Cardinals. Anderson is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.