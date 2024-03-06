American takes on Bucknell in Patriot League Tournament

Bucknell Bison (13-18, 10-8 Patriot League) at American Eagles (16-15, 10-8 Patriot League) Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bucknell Bison (13-18, 10-8 Patriot League) at American Eagles (16-15, 10-8 Patriot League)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American plays in the Patriot League Tournament against Bucknell.

The Eagles are 10-8 against Patriot League opponents and 6-7 in non-conference play. American is seventh in the Patriot League in team defense, allowing 67.6 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The Bison are 10-8 in Patriot League play. Bucknell is 1-13 against opponents over .500.

American averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Bucknell allows. Bucknell averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than American allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Rogers is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Matt Mayock is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jack Forrest is shooting 40.9% and averaging 16.0 points for the Bison. Elvin Edmonds IV is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 62.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 62.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

