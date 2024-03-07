American meets Bucknell in Patriot League Tournament

Bucknell Bison (13-18, 10-8 Patriot League) at American Eagles (16-15, 10-8 Patriot League) Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Bucknell Bison (13-18, 10-8 Patriot League) at American Eagles (16-15, 10-8 Patriot League)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: American takes on Bucknell in the Patriot League Tournament.

The Eagles are 10-8 against Patriot League opponents and 6-7 in non-conference play. American ranks ninth in the Patriot League in rebounding with 32.6 rebounds. Matt Rogers leads the Eagles with 6.2 boards.

The Bison’s record in Patriot League play is 10-8. Bucknell ranks fourth in the Patriot League shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

American scores 69.1 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 67.5 Bucknell gives up. Bucknell averages 64.8 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 67.6 American gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers is shooting 50.4% and averaging 16.4 points for the Eagles. Matt Mayock is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 62.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 62.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.