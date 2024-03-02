American hosts Navy on 3-game home slide

Navy Midshipmen (11-17, 7-10 Patriot League) at American Eagles (16-14, 10-7 Patriot League) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Navy Midshipmen (11-17, 7-10 Patriot League) at American Eagles (16-14, 10-7 Patriot League)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -7.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: American plays Navy looking to end its three-game home slide.

The Eagles are 8-5 in home games. American is fifth in the Patriot League with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Matt Rogers averaging 1.8.

The Midshipmen have gone 7-10 against Patriot League opponents. Navy has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

American averages 69.3 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 67.3 Navy allows. Navy averages 66.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 67.5 American gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers is averaging 16.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Lorenzo Donadio is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for American.

Austin Benigni is averaging 16.6 points and 3.8 assists for the Midshipmen. Donovan Draper is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 60.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Midshipmen: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

