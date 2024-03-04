Live Radio
Allen, Tezeno lift Southern over Florida A&M 58-44

The Associated Press

March 4, 2024, 11:35 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Dreshawn Allen 14 points, Derrick Tezeno added a double-double and Southern defeated Florida A&M 58-44 on Monday night.

Allen shot 5 for 10, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Jaguars (17-12, 11-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tezeno finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Keith Lamar and Jalen Speer scored 14 apiece to lead the Rattlers (6-22, 4-13). Lamar added seven rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

