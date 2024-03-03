Alcorn State visits Henry and Texas Southern

Alcorn State Braves (11-17, 10-5 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (13-14, 11-5 SWAC) Houston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alcorn State Braves (11-17, 10-5 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (13-14, 11-5 SWAC)

Houston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern hosts the Alcorn State Braves after PJ Henry scored 20 points in Texas Southern’s 80-70 victory over the Jackson State Tigers.

The Tigers are 6-3 on their home court. Texas Southern has a 4-3 record in one-possession games.

The Braves are 10-5 in SWAC play. Alcorn State ranks seventh in the SWAC with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Kendall averaging 6.8.

Texas Southern scores 69.0 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 77.2 Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Texas Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henry is averaging 15.4 points and 2.1 steals for the Tigers. Deon Stroud is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Byron Joshua is averaging 11.3 points and 4.1 assists for the Braves. Kendall is averaging 16.0 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 59.6% over the past 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Braves: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

