Alcorn State hosts Mississippi Valley State following Brown’s 39-point outing

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-28, 1-15 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (12-17, 11-5 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State visits Alcorn State after Rayquan Brown scored 39 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 78-69 loss to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Braves are 5-3 in home games. Alcorn State has a 2-9 record against teams over .500.

The Delta Devils are 1-15 in conference games. Mississippi Valley State is 0-21 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Alcorn State averages 71.0 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 78.2 Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Alcorn State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Kendall is averaging 16.5 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Braves. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 58.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

