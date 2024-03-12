Alcorn State faces Alabama A&M in SWAC Tournament

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (10-21, 9-9 SWAC) vs. Alcorn State Braves (14-17, 13-5 SWAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (10-21, 9-9 SWAC) vs. Alcorn State Braves (14-17, 13-5 SWAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State and Alabama A&M square off in the SWAC Tournament.

The Braves have gone 13-5 against SWAC teams, with a 1-12 record in non-conference play. Alcorn State averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 7-6 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bulldogs are 9-9 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M averages 15.5 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Alcorn State is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.8% Alabama A&M allows to opponents. Alabama A&M’s 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than Alcorn State has given up to its opponents (46.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Kendall is averaging 15.9 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Braves.

Dailin Smith is averaging 14 points for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 37.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

