Alcorn State Braves take on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in SWAC Tournament

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (10-21, 9-9 SWAC) vs. Alcorn State Braves (14-17, 13-5 SWAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -4; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State and Alabama A&M square off in the SWAC Tournament.

The Braves’ record in SWAC play is 13-5, and their record is 1-12 in non-conference games. Alcorn State is seventh in the SWAC with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Kendall averaging 4.1.

The Bulldogs are 9-9 in SWAC play. Alabama A&M has a 4-16 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Alcorn State scores 72.2 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 76.3 Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M’s 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than Alcorn State has allowed to its opponents (46.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Braves. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cameron Tucker is averaging 9.1 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Lorenzo Downey is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 37.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

