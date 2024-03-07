Alabama State Hornets take on the Southern Jaguars on 3-game losing streak

Southern Jaguars (17-12, 11-5 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (12-17, 7-9 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Southern Jaguars (17-12, 11-5 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (12-17, 7-9 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -1; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State enters the matchup with Southern as losers of three games in a row.

The Hornets have gone 6-4 in home games. Alabama State is second in the SWAC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by D’ante Bass averaging 5.5.

The Jaguars have gone 11-5 against SWAC opponents.

Alabama State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Southern allows. Southern averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Alabama State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ubong Okon is averaging 3.1 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Hornets. Antonio Madlock is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 65.2 points, 40.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.