Alabama State Hornets face the Grambling Tigers on 4-game losing streak

Grambling Tigers (17-13, 14-3 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (12-18, 7-10 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State will try to stop its four-game skid when the Hornets take on Grambling.

The Hornets are 6-5 in home games. Alabama State ranks ninth in the SWAC with 10.6 assists per game led by CJ Hines averaging 2.5.

The Tigers are 14-3 against SWAC opponents. Grambling has a 5-6 record against teams above .500.

Alabama State averages 68.6 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 69.7 Grambling gives up. Grambling averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Alabama State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Range averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 27.4% from beyond the arc. Antonio Madlock is shooting 31.5% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Aku is averaging 4.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 65.4 points, 40.2 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 70.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

