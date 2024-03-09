Alabama State Hornets face the Grambling Tigers on 4-game losing streak

Grambling Tigers (17-13, 14-3 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (12-18, 7-10 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Grambling Tigers (17-13, 14-3 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (12-18, 7-10 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -2; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State comes into the matchup against Grambling after losing four straight games.

The Hornets are 6-5 in home games. Alabama State leads the SWAC in rebounding, averaging 39.5 boards. Ubong Okon paces the Hornets with 6.3 rebounds.

The Tigers are 14-3 against conference opponents. Grambling leads the SWAC with 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Antwan Barnett averaging 8.0.

Alabama State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Grambling allows. Grambling has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Alabama State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Hines is averaging 9.8 points for the Hornets. Antonio Madlock is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Kintavious Dozier is scoring 13.3 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Tigers. Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 14 points and 2.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 65.4 points, 40.2 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 70.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

