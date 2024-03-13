Alabama A&M wins 75-63 against Alcorn State in Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Omari Peek-Green had 16 points in No. 7 seed Alabama A&M’s 75-63 win over second-seeded Alcorn…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Omari Peek-Green had 16 points in No. 7 seed Alabama A&M’s 75-63 win over second-seeded Alcorn State on Wednesday in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Peek-Green added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-21), which advances to the semifinals on Friday. Lorenzo Downey shot 4 of 6 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 16 points. EJ Williams had eight points and shot 2 of 6 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Jeremiah Gambrell finished with 16 points and two steals for the Braves (14-18). Alcorn State also got 12 points from Dekedran Thorn. Jeremiah Kendall also had 11 points and eight rebounds. The loss ended an eight-game winning streak for the Braves.

Peek-Green scored six points in the first half and Alabama A&M went into halftime trailing 37-34. Downey scored 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

