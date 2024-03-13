Akron plays in MAC Tournament against the Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) RedHawks (15-16, 9-9 MAC) vs. Akron Zips (21-10, 13-5 MAC) Cleveland; Thursday, 4 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Akron…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (15-16, 9-9 MAC) vs. Akron Zips (21-10, 13-5 MAC)

Cleveland; Thursday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Akron faces Miami (OH) in the MAC Tournament.

The Zips have gone 13-5 against MAC teams, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Akron is fourth in the MAC scoring 74.7 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The RedHawks’ record in MAC games is 9-9. Miami (OH) is second in the MAC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Bryce Bultman averaging 3.9.

Akron scores 74.7 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 69.9 Miami (OH) gives up. Miami (OH) averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Akron gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enrique Freeman is shooting 58.6% and averaging 18.1 points for the Zips. Sammy Hunter is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Anderson Mirambeaux is scoring 12.5 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the RedHawks. Darweshi Hunter is averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

RedHawks: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.