Akron hosts Northern Illinois following Coit’s 27-point performance

Northern Illinois Huskies (10-18, 4-11 MAC) at Akron Zips (20-8, 12-3 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Illinois Huskies (10-18, 4-11 MAC) at Akron Zips (20-8, 12-3 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits the Akron Zips after David Coit scored 27 points in Northern Illinois’ 75-72 win over the Toledo Rockets.

The Zips are 12-0 in home games. Akron is fourth in the MAC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Enrique Freeman averaging 9.3.

The Huskies are 4-11 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois is seventh in the MAC scoring 73.4 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

Akron’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Northern Illinois allows. Northern Illinois scores 8.1 more points per game (73.4) than Akron gives up to opponents (65.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman is shooting 58.4% and averaging 18.1 points for the Zips. Mikal Dawson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Akron.

Coit is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 19.9 points and 3.3 assists. Zarigue Nutter is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

