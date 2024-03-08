Air Force hosts Colorado State after Scott’s 20-point game

Colorado State Rams (21-9, 9-8 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (9-20, 2-15 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Colorado State Rams (21-9, 9-8 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (9-20, 2-15 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State visits Air Force after Joel Scott scored 20 points in Colorado State’s 70-62 victory over the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Falcons are 4-11 on their home court. Air Force has a 5-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rams are 9-8 in conference matchups. Colorado State ranks fourth in the MWC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Nique Clifford averaging 6.3.

Air Force averages 66.3 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 67.9 Colorado State gives up. Colorado State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Air Force gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rytis Petraitis is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Falcons. Beau Becker is averaging 10.5 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Stevens averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc. Scott is averaging 14.1 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 1-9, averaging 61.6 points, 23.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

